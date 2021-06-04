The Opera Theatre of St. Louis festival season began last weekend with Giacomo Puccini’s comic opera in one act, “Gianni Schicchi,” the third in a trilogy of one-act operas titled “Il trittico (The Triptych).” The opera takes place in Florence and depicts an event from Dante’s “Divine Comedy.” The Donati family mourns the loss of its patriarch, Buoso, but after learning that he has left his fortune to a monastery, they enlist the help of the upstart Gianni Schicchi to rework the will — with several unexpected results. Seán Curran serves as the stage director, and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra conductor laureate Leonard Slatkin will be at the podium. The cast includes Levi Hernandez, Joshua Blue, Elena Villalón, La’Shelle Allen, Jermaine Smith, Meghan Kasanders and Nathan Stark. By Eric Meyer