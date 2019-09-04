LOCATION: 10 miles south of Carbondale, Illinois and I mile southeast of Makanda, Illinois in Jackson and Union counties.
Total Acres: 4,052
Huntable Acres: 2,891
Forest Cover: 3,700
Open, Cultivated or Fallow Fields: 180
Located in the Shawnee Hills of Southern Illinois, with topography that is considered rugged. Many sandstone bluffs and steep ravines exist. Some of the most striking examples of stream erosion in sandstone are found in this area.
SPECIES:
Deer, rabbit, squirrel, turkey, dove, crow
More about location: Sixteen ponds are located within the park, with 13 holding fishable populations of bluegill & largemouth bass. Eight hiking trails, totaling approximately 17 miles in length, offer spectacular views.
State regulations and limits apply.
All hunters must SIGN IN and OUT and report harvest each day at the registration boxes before leaving the site. Sign in sheets are located at the Wildlife Biologist office and at the front area of the class A campground. No waterfowl hunting is allowed on park property. Trapping by permit only.
For further information: Site Superintendent, Giant City State Park, 235 Giant City Rd., Makanda, IL 62958, Phone: (618) 457-4836