GIANT PUFFBALLS
Giant Puffballs (Calvatia gigantea) are one of the odder mushrooms you may come across and look exactly as it sounds like. These pure white balls can grow up to 20 inches (about the size of a soccer ball). They grow from May until October in Misssouri.

Lookalikes to watch out for: Some deadly Amanita species can look like a puffball at stages, as well as the poisonous pigskin puffballs (Scleroderma citrinum). To be sure it is a giant puffball, cut open the inside to observe.

