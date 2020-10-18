GIOVANNY GALLEGOS

When healthy, he resembled his reliable 2019 self. But COVID-19 and a groin muscle strain kept him from maintaining his familiar groove. After allowing no runs in eight innings in his first eight appearances, he allowed six runs in seven innings in September. He finished 2-2 with four saves and a 3.60 ERA. He struck out 21 batters and walked just four in 15 innings. Gallegos appeared twice in the playoffs and allowed two homers in the 11-9 loss to the Padres.
GRADE: B-plus
