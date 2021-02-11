When 7 p.m. Feb. 18 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibrary • How much Free • More info slcl.org
Of 30 teenage girls from around the world featured in Masuma Ahuja’s new book, would you believe one is from St. Louis? See for yourself during a pre-recorded video event in which Sophie Chappell, now a journalism student at Mizzou, talks to Ahuja, editor of “Girlhood: Teens Around the World in Their Own Voices.” Some of the other teens Ahuja features in the book include an eagle hunter in Mongolia, a surfer in Vanuatu who wants to become a lawyer, and a Jane Austen reader in Australia. The girls share not only similar dreams around the world, but also some of their struggles with poverty and war. The book is especially geared to readers 12-18. By Jane Henderson