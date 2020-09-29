Glad for postseason, but push for upgrades ...

Q: Can Cardinals fans have it both ways? Can they be excited the team made the postseason but also adamant this offense has to be upgraded this offseason, even if that upgrading is adjusted to go along with COVID-caused financial stress?
A: Seems fair to me. If fans are back at ballparks in 2021, and this lineup is the same, I think there will be more fans disguised as seats than the Cardinals are used to seeing. Teams are going to need to give folks a reason to get back into ballparks. This offense is not a good reason.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!