Vincent Van Gogh seems to be all the rage these days. One of many Van Gogh exhibitions traveling the globe will soon immerse St. Louis fans in the artist's world of sunflowers and starry nights. In a room with 22-foot ceilings at "Beyond Van Gogh," on the parking lot of the Galleria, you'll find about 300 master paintings in a moving, digital light show that runs on a loop. Jane Henderson tells us what else to expect there.