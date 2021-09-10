Going out in a post-9/11 world

Twenty years ago, when we first witnessed the planes hitting the Twin Towers, our lives were changed forever. Little did we know at the time, but the way we traveled and the way we gathered in groups — to see concerts, sporting events, theater — would also change. Jane Henderson looks at the ways 9/11 changed how we go out in this week's STL Life.
And if you are looking for something to do in the week ahead, don't miss our Best Bets, which include concerts from Harry Styles, 3 Doors Down and Chris Stapleton.
— Amy Bertrand, Post-Dispatch features editor