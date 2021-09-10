 Skip to main content
Going out in a post-9/11 world
0 comments

Going out in a post-9/11 world

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Go! Magazine logo

Twenty years ago, when we first witnessed the planes hitting the Twin Towers, our lives were changed forever. Little did we know at the time, but the way we traveled and the way we gathered in groups — to see concerts, sporting events, theater — would also change. Jane Henderson looks at the ways 9/11 changed how we go out in this week's STL Life. 

And if you are looking for something to do in the week ahead, don't miss our Best Bets, which include concerts from Harry Styles, 3 Doors Down and Chris Stapleton. 

— Amy Bertrand, Post-Dispatch features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News