Going with the flow

A stream runs through it, but for more than 100 years, visitors to Tower Grove Park have only seen hints of its existence. Valerie Schremp Hahn reports that work will begin this month to expose a creek that runs underground at the eastern end of the park; it was covered over around 1913. The project will enhance about 14 acres, adding play areas for children and acknowledging the Osage Nation, which used the land long before it became a Victorian park.
For tomorrow's Go! Magazine, Valerie also writes about a new book by a St. Louis tour guide that will send readers on a scavenger hunt across the region.
And Grant's Farm has reopened for private tours. Browse our photo gallery of its new Deer Park Adventure, which groups of 10 can book for $350.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor