When 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; Saturday through Sept. 15 • Where Central Library, 1301 Olive Street • How much Free • More info 314-289-4150; cinemastlouis.org
Some years were just magical for the movies — 1939, 1974, 1994. And another one of those was 50 years ago, 1969. Cinema St. Louis is celebrating that storied year with a bunch of the best: “Midnight Cowboy” (Saturday), “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (Sunday), “The Learning Tree” (Sept. 7), “Easy Rider” (Sept. 8), “The Wild Bunch” (Sept. 14) and “Women in Love” (Sept. 15). This selection offers the proverbial something for everyone, provided everyone is at least a teenager. By Daniel Neman