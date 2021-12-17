 Skip to main content
Golden Chicken
Golden Chicken

Golden Chicken in St. Peters

A chicken shawarma plate at Golden Chicken in St. Peters 

Rotisserie chicken is the signature dish of the St. Peters restaurant that Amjed Abdeljabbar opened with his uncle, Mahmoud Abualizz. Plan about an hour ahead to order a whole chicken. Each bird is cooked to order, and under its crisp golden-mahogany skin, the meat (marinated for a day) tastes deeply of citrus, herbs and its own essence. The whole-chicken plate includes rice, pita and Golden Chicken’s house garlic sauce and its excellent hummus garnished with a zippy jalapeño-based condiment. The rest of the menu (including beef and chicken shawarma and falafel) impresses throughout.

Where 632 Jungermann Road, St. Peters • More info 636-244-3031; goldenchickenstpeters.com

