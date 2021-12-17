Rotisserie chicken is the signature dish of the St. Peters restaurant that Amjed Abdeljabbar opened with his uncle, Mahmoud Abualizz. Plan about an hour ahead to order a whole chicken. Each bird is cooked to order, and under its crisp golden-mahogany skin, the meat (marinated for a day) tastes deeply of citrus, herbs and its own essence. The whole-chicken plate includes rice, pita and Golden Chicken’s house garlic sauce and its excellent hummus garnished with a zippy jalapeño-based condiment. The rest of the menu (including beef and chicken shawarma and falafel) impresses throughout.