Fore! For the fourth season (see what we did there?) golfers can putt their way through nine artist-designed holes at the Sheldon, in spaces usually occupied by traditional art. “Golf the Galleries” includes a retro arcade-themed hole by students at the Grand Center Arts Academy, an interactive bird’s nest by Martha Valenta, and a pinball machine-themed hole by Philip and Kelsey Jordan. Art by Mark Appling Fisher also goes on view throughout the galleries through Sept. 6. By Valerie Schremp Hahn