When July 2 through Sept. 6; hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $5-$10 • More info thesheldon.org/events/golf-the-galleries
Fore! For the fourth season (see what we did there?) golfers can putt their way through nine artist-designed holes at the Sheldon, in spaces usually occupied by traditional art. “Golf the Galleries” includes a retro arcade-themed hole by students at the Grand Center Arts Academy, an interactive bird’s nest by Martha Valenta, and a pinball machine-themed hole by Philip and Kelsey Jordan. Art by Mark Appling Fisher also goes on view throughout the galleries through Sept. 6. By Valerie Schremp Hahn