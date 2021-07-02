 Skip to main content
‘Golf the Galleries’
‘Golf the Galleries’

Golf! the Galleries at the Sheldon

"Swimming With the Houska Fishes" by Charles Houska at "Golf the Galleries" in 2018

When July 2 through Sept. 6; hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $5-$10 • More info thesheldon.org/events/golf-the-galleries

Fore! For the fourth season (see what we did there?) golfers can putt their way through nine artist-designed holes at the Sheldon, in spaces usually occupied by traditional art. “Golf the Galleries” includes a retro arcade-themed hole by students at the Grand Center Arts Academy, an interactive bird’s nest by Martha Valenta, and a pinball machine-themed hole by Philip and Kelsey Jordan. Art by Mark Appling Fisher also goes on view throughout the galleries through Sept. 6. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

