Good Day and Sub Division Sandwich Co.

Hours Good Day 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (closed Tuesday); Sub Division Sandwich Co. 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

The team behind the acclaimed Lafayette Square restaurant Polite Society and its nearby, equally acclaimed sibling the Bellwether — owners Jonathan Schoen, Brian Schmitz and Travis Hebrank, with chef Tom Futrell — have debuted two concepts at City Foundry.

The breakfast-focused Good Day features sweet and savory crepes and breakfast sandwiches. A selection of breakfast scrambles have been temporarily removed from the menu.

Good Day’s sandwiches have been especially popular, Schoen says, as have two crepes, both of which are fried: the turkey pot pie and the apple pie.

Meanwhile, Sub Division Sandwich Co. is a permanent home for the ghost kitchen the team launched from Polite Society last year as a pandemic pivot. Sub Division’s sandwiches are named for famous movie quotes, like the Dude Abides (meatballs with tomato sauce and mozzarella) or the Thanksgiving-themed There’s No Place Like Home (turkey, duxelles, cranberry sauce).

Schoen says early customer favorites include the How Am I Funny, an Italian cold-cut sandwich, and the King of the World, which “basically (has) like every meat that we have on it.”

The Polite Society team is not finished at City Foundry. A third concept, Intergalactic, is under development. (See below.)