Good Day and Sub Division Sandwich Co.
Good Day and Sub Division Sandwich Co.

City Foundry Food Hall: Good Day

An apple pie crepe from Good Day at the Food Hall at City Foundry 

Hours Good Day 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (closed Tuesday); Sub Division Sandwich Co. 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

The team behind the acclaimed Lafayette Square restaurant Polite Society and its nearby, equally acclaimed sibling the Bellwether — owners Jonathan Schoen, Brian Schmitz and Travis Hebrank, with chef Tom Futrell — have debuted two concepts at City Foundry.

The breakfast-focused Good Day features sweet and savory crepes and breakfast sandwiches. A selection of breakfast scrambles have been temporarily removed from the menu.

Good Day’s sandwiches have been especially popular, Schoen says, as have two crepes, both of which are fried: the turkey pot pie and the apple pie.

City Foundry Food Hall: Subdivision Sandwich Co.

Executive chef Tom Futrell oversees lunch orders at Subdivision Sandwich Co. on Aug. 11, 2021, opening day of the Food Hall at City Foundry.

Meanwhile, Sub Division Sandwich Co. is a permanent home for the ghost kitchen the team launched from Polite Society last year as a pandemic pivot. Sub Division’s sandwiches are named for famous movie quotes, like the Dude Abides (meatballs with tomato sauce and mozzarella) or the Thanksgiving-themed There’s No Place Like Home (turkey, duxelles, cranberry sauce).

Schoen says early customer favorites include the How Am I Funny, an Italian cold-cut sandwich, and the King of the World, which “basically (has) like every meat that we have on it.”

The Polite Society team is not finished at City Foundry. A third concept, Intergalactic, is under development. (See below.)

