Good or great?

Q: Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak says bringing back Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, and adding Nolan Arenado, makes the Cardinals go from good team to great team. What say you?
A: I think they are a top 6-10 team right now. Don't forget how many teams are taking intentional steps in the wrong direction this season. Including in the Cards' division. A top 6-10 team can win it all. Might need a break or two. But remember, last season the Cardinals did catch a break -- the erosion of the Padres pitching staff -- and still did not win that series. And the Padres lost to the Dodgers. The Padres went out and got better, motivated by the Dodgers, who also got better.
So, yes, the Cardinals can still improve.
I think they are looking for ways, though I don't know if it will be another big bat -- unless the DH comes into play, and it might. Maybe the Cards are playing possum with their commitment to the internal options in the outfield. That would be something, if they swung a trade to make a splash there. More realistically, I bet they let this outfield try to figure things out and then revisit the scenario at the trade deadline.
Meanwhile they're at least keeping an eye on the starting pitcher market. They could come up with some interest non-roster invites. Mozeliak indicated Tuesday that this is more or less the team the Cardinals will be taking to spring training, but that does not mean it will be the team that leaves spring training for the regular season. It's a much improved team. It could still be made better.