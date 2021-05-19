 Skip to main content
Gra dook moo (baby-back ribs) from Chiang Mai
Gra dook moo (baby-back ribs) from Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai ribs

Gra dook moo (oven-roasted baby-back ribs with garlic and honey) from Chiang Mai in Webster Groves. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

With the northern Thai-focused Chiang Mai, Su Hill joins sisters Ann Bognar (Nippon Tei), Nina Prapaisilpa (Rice Thai Bistro) and Whitney Yoon (Sushi Koi) in one of St. Louis' most remarkable restaurant families. Gra dook moo — tender, garlicky oven-roasted baby-back ribs kissed with honey — is just one of many dishes I could highlight here.

Where Chiang Mai, 8158 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves • More info 314-961-8889; chiangmaistl.com

Read: Chiang Mai's Thai fare transcends its takeout boxes

