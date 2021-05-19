Gra dook moo (baby-back ribs) from Chiang Mai

With the northern Thai-focused Chiang Mai, Su Hill joins sisters Ann Bognar (Nippon Tei), Nina Prapaisilpa (Rice Thai Bistro) and Whitney Yoon (Sushi Koi) in one of St. Louis' most remarkable restaurant families. Gra dook moo — tender, garlicky oven-roasted baby-back ribs kissed with honey — is just one of many dishes I could highlight here.
Where Chiang Mai, 8158 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves • More info 314-961-8889; chiangmaistl.com
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
