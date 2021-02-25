 Skip to main content
Grace Bumbry (1937-present)
Opera singer. One of many famous graduates of Sumner High School, Bumbry won a local talent competition and scholarship. But the St. Louis Institute of Music refused to accept her, and she later attended Northwestern University. She made her debut with the Paris Opera in 1960 and a year later was the first Black singer to appear at the Bayreuth Festival in Germany. Some observers were outraged that she was cast as Venus in "Tannhauser," but Bumbry received 42 curtain calls and international attention. Acclaimed around the world, she retired from the opera stage in 1997.

