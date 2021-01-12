Grading the ownership

Q: Big-picture view, what grade would you give the Cardinals front office and ownership from the start of the 2014 season to now?
A: We can crunch some numbers for a better read.
The Cardinals are fourth in the National League in wins during that span (568), but second in their own division, trailing the Cubs (578).
They have made more postseasons (four) than they have missed (three) and have continued their streak of 13 consecutive winning seasons.
They have reached the National League Championship Series just twice during that span, and looked overmatched both times.
The span includes a three-year gap of missed postseasons, the longest the team had experienced since 1997-99.
Cardinals problems are first-world problems compared to many other teams, meaning a lot of teams would love to have the years you cited mentioned as a period of frustration, but the Cardinals set a high bar and their fans reward them for pursuing it. That doesn't disappear during the down years.
I'd say C-minus, and tell you the Cardinals would call it convenient you picked the season after their last World Series appearance to start your clock.