The Sachs Museum at the Missouri Botanical Garden reopened this week after having been closed for more than a year because of the pandemic. On view is “Grafting the Grape,” which explores the origin of Missouri wine, how the plants saved the worldwide wine industry in the 19th century and how the industry responds to climate change today. The exhibition also features the work of three contemporary artists who explore the intersection of science and art through 3D and digital works. A virtual lecture series is also scheduled. By Valerie Schremp Hahn