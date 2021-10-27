 Skip to main content
Grain processor Bunge continues earnings turnaround
Bunge, a Chesterfield company that is one of the world's biggest grain processors, is benefitting from an upturn in the agricultural economy. It posted a 149% increase in third-quarter profit today, and earnings have more than tripled for the first nine months of 2021.

Bunge was challenged by the coronavirus pandemic last year, but said it has benefited as the food-service industry has recovered. Bryce Gray reports that it's also feeling a tailwind from increased interest in plant-based protein: Bunge's soy products are a key ingredient for companies that make plant-based burgers and chicken tenders.

Bunge has now reported eight straight quarters of increased earnings.

