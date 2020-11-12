Grant’s Farm Holiday Fun Experience

When Nov. 27-Dec. 31 (closed Dec. 24-25) • Where Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road • How much $40 per vehicle; $40 for drink/snack package; reservations required • More info grantsfarm.com

Grant’s Farm opened to vehicles for the first time in more than 50 years for a Halloween display. The effort was so successful that the park will open again for a drive-thru holiday experience, guiding visitors through the Tiergarten and Deer Park for views of real-life animals and twinkling holiday lights.