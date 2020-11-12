 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grant’s Farm Holiday Fun Experience
0 comments

Grant’s Farm Holiday Fun Experience

Subscribe for $5/5 months

When Nov. 27-Dec. 31 (closed Dec. 24-25) • Where Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road • How much $40 per vehicle; $40 for drink/snack package; reservations required • More info grantsfarm.com

Grant’s Farm opened to vehicles for the first time in more than 50 years for a Halloween display. The effort was so successful that the park will open again for a drive-thru holiday experience, guiding visitors through the Tiergarten and Deer Park for views of real-life animals and twinkling holiday lights.

Nighttime parades

For a chance to see Santa and watch colorfully illuminated displays roll through the streets, check out some of these nighttime parades, a few of which have become “reverse” parades, meaning spectators drive past stationary decorations and lights.

• Washington, 6 p.m. Nov. 27

• Highland, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 (reverse parade)

• Wentzville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5

• Festus-Crystal City, 7 p.m. Nov. 30

• Pevely-Herculaneum, 7 p.m. Dec. 3

• Union, 6 p.m. Dec. 11

• Collinsville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 (reverse parade)

• De Soto, 6 p.m. Dec. 5

• St. Clair, 6 p.m. Dec. 12

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports