Great Candy Exchange

Exchange unopened Halloween candy for chances to win a variety of prizes at the HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum, which will then give the candy — and toothbrushes — to people serving in the military. The event will be full of performances, face painting, live shows, balloon art and more. The more candy you turn in, the more chances you have to win prizes such as a bicycle, Cardinals tickets and a birthday party at the museum. It’s also another opportunity to get some extra mileage out of that Halloween costume. By Valerie Schremp Hahn