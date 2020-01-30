Great Rivers and Routes Groundhog Day Celebration
Murray the Groundhog sees his shadow

Murray the Groundhog sees his shadow - a sign of six more weeks of bad weather according to legend -in his third annual Groundhog Day forecast at the Alton Visitor Center in Alton, Ill. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2018. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

When Noon-2 p.m. Sunday • Where Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa Street, Alton • How much Free • More info visitalton.com

Murray the groundhog has two big duties this year: predicting both the onset of spring and the winner of Sunday’s Super Bowl. Six more weeks of winter or an early spring? The San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs? Murray, TreeHouse Wildlife Center’s resident groundhog, shares the spotlight at his celebration with local dignitaries, a woodcarving demonstration, cookies and hot chocolate. “Murray has been consistent in his predictions and has been accurate 50% of the time,” according to the event announcement. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

