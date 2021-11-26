 Skip to main content
Greater St. Louis Holiday Arts Expo
Greater St. Louis Holiday Arts Expo

When 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28 • Where Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe Avenue, Kirkwood • How much $5 • More info stlouisartschamberofcommerce.org/Expo-2021

The two-day Greater St. Louis Holiday Arts Expo festival celebrates music and visual and performing arts and will include kid-friendly activities such as crafts and live performances. Juried artist booths will sell original pieces, and students from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis will show off their works. Concessions from the Barn in Crestwood will be available. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

