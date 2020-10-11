Greetings, [-FIRSTNAME-]!

Sundays are my favorite reading days. Hot cup of coffee. Back porch sitting if the weather allows it. Preferably with the hard copy of the newspaper in hand. It doesn't get much better than that.

Whether you savor an old-school Sunday reading session or prefer to read the P-D on your phone, tablet, laptop, desktop, smart watch or whatever else — I do plenty of that, too — I wanted to take a moment this morning to say thanks for subscribing. Your support makes it possible for the sports staff to get to San Diego for the Cardinals' wild-card series, to have three P-D writers at Saturday's big Mizzou win against defending national champion LSU, and so much more.