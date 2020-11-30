Greetings, [-FIRSTNAME-]!

 Skip to main content
This is Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch restaurant critic. I hope you had a restful and safe holiday weekend. My wife, kids and I enjoyed a tremendous Thanksgiving dinner. We prepared our favorite sides (especially the sausage stuffing and my wife’s signature apple-cranberry casserole) and dessert ourselves, but we ordered a delicious roasted turkey breast from one of the many dozens of St. Louis restaurants that offered takeout Thanksgiving meals this year.

Will I ever be hungry again? Almost certainly. It’s my job description. But until then I’m catching up on my reading…

Ian Froeb, St. Louis Post-Dispatch restaurant critic 

