Gregory Helton - Missouri Air National Guard

Gregory Helton

In July 2016, my son joined the Missouri Air National Guard to help and serve people. Greg is an engineer, husband, father and very proud soldier. It is a joy to watch him attain his goals with such vigor.

Shelly H., Overland, Mo.

