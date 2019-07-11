When 4-6:30 p.m. Friday • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with museum admission • More info magichouse.org
Get ready to groove: The Magic House is hosting a family-friendly evening of music and dancing as part of Grooving in the Garden — the museum’s summer concert series with events on the second Friday of each month. Friday’s special guests are Brothers Walker, a country music duo made up of identical twins who competed on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2014. Visitors can feast on samples of Andy’s Frozen Custard and food from the museum’s Picnic Basket Cafe. By Kayla Steinberg