Subscribe for 99¢
Summer dancin' at the Magic House

Julian Hoyle, 7, of East St. Louis, dances to "Uptown Funk" on Friday, July 14, 2017, as his mother, Jermaine Brown, left, cheers for him at the Magic House, which hosts 'Grooving in the Garden,' a summer concert series on the second Friday of the month. Brown says that her family has dance everyday in their East St. Louis home. "I just started [dancing] one morning," Brown said. "And that's how it started. We just love dancing." Photo by Morgan Timms, mtimms@post-dispatch.com

When 4-6:30 p.m. Friday • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with museum admission • More info magichouse.org

Get ready to groove: The Magic House is hosting a family-friendly evening of music and dancing as part of Grooving in the Garden — the museum’s summer concert series with events on the second Friday of each month. Friday’s special guests are Brothers Walker, a country music duo made up of identical twins who competed on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2014. Visitors can feast on samples of Andy’s Frozen Custard and food from the museum’s Picnic Basket Cafe. By Kayla Steinberg