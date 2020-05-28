Grovefest IV Post Office Mural

Just a few blocks from the St. Louis Wall of Fame, on the back wall of the neighborhood post office, there's a tribute to the United States Postal Service. Turn south on Talmage Avenue from Manchester Avenue, look left and you’ll see this 35-foot-high artwork that depicts stamps and postal markings. What better opportunity is there to stop and be thankful for the tireless efforts of essential workers, such as mail carriers and the people who deliver all the crazy things we order from Amazon? And at the intersection of Manchester and Talmage, there's a feast for the eyes: A colorful wall outside Firecracker Pizza & Beer features a huge black cat whose tongue wags onto the sidewalk, and the side of Atomic Cowboy is decorated with several smaller murals, including one of fnnch's famous Honey Bears.
Where • 4120 Manchester Avenue (Forest Park Southeast)
Artist • Grace McCammond
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!