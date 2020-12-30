Guarantee?

Q: Are the Cardinals guaranteed to be a better team if Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright return in 2021?
A: I know I'm a sucker for nostalgia, but I don't think it has clouded my vision so much that I'm kidding myself about Wainwright and Molina helping the Cardinals in 2021. Am I missing something other than their age? Wainwright was the team's most important pitcher in 2020. Pretty much every time the Cardinals needed a big start, he provided it. Molina was the team's best hitter in the postseason. He is the heart and soul of the defense-first plus pitching ethos that manager Mike Shildt has made the cornerstone of the team. If those two guys walk, that's going to be missed. It's not like the duo is going to break the bank. It's not like the Cardinals are going to go out and sign a more expensive starter and catcher to replace them.