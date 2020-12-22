Guns and protesters

A brief encounter this summer across a manicured lawn was fraught with conflict over the rights to property, guns and protest. Nobody got hurt, but that became the least of it.
On the afternoon of June 28, a group of protesters seeking the resignation of Mayor Lyda Krewson took a short cut to her Central West End Home by walking through Portland Place, one of the city’s storied private streets north of Forest Park.
“Private property. Get Out!” shouted resident Patricia McCloskey from her porch. She pointed a small pistol. Nearby, her husband, Mark, held an AR-15 rifle.
After some cursing and video recording, the protesters moved on. But with the nation embroiled in protest and violence over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the encounter quickly became world news.
Floyd had died on May 25 after being pinned at the neck beneath a police officer’s knee. Protests erupted across the country, including in St. Louis. On June 1, looters struck about 60 local businesses. A convenience store downtown was burned to the ground.
The McCloskeys said they feared for their lives and were defending their property. Protesters said they never threatened anyone.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, running for reelection on police reform, said peaceful protesters were met by “violent assault” and promised to investigate. Gov. Mike Parson, running for reelection on law and order, said he’d pardon the McCloskeys if they were convicted.
Gardner charged both McCloskeys with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony. President Donald Trump praised the couple’s actions. They spoke from their home to the Republican National Convention.
Gardner’s successful campaign in the August Democratic primary had cited the McCloskey case in a fundraising email. The couple petitioned to have her office disqualified from the case.
On Dec. 10, a St. Louis circuit judge barred Gardner’s office from prosecuting Mark McCloskey. A similar request is pending for his wife.