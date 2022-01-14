In advance of the Feb. 4 premiere of his Amazon Prime Video docuseries “Phat Tuesdays,” St. Louis native Guy Torry takes the stage this weekend at the Funny Bone in St. Charles. The new docuseries looks at the Phat Tuesdays events at famed LA club the Comedy Store, where a staggering number of Black comedians performed before finding fame. “I can’t wait for the world to experience the story of Phat Tuesdays,” Torry said in a statement. “It was more than a night of laughter — it was a movement. Phat Tuesdays was Black, bold and brilliant. It was the best damn comedy show, period.” By Kevin C. Johnson