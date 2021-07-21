Hail! Hail! Chuck Berry!

St. Louis native Chuck Berry will be the focus of a PBS documentary airing July 27. “In Their Own Words: Chuck Berry” covers every point of the rock 'n' roll icon's life — the good, the bad and the ugly, says Chuck Dalaklis, co-executive producer of the series. “Chuck Berry’s music and performance style have affected multiple generations,” Dalaklis says. “Think about the fact he was the first person inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — by Keith Richards, no less."