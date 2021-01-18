Hall of Fame candidates

Q: A number of former Cardinals are on the periphery of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Please share your thoughts on these players’ HOF qualifications: Ken Boyer, Dick Allen, Keith Hernandez, Curt Flood, Scott Rolen, Jim Edmonds.
A: I've lobbied for Boyer for years and I haven't given up on that hope. I thought he was at least as good as Ron Santo. Rolen is going to make it in the next couple of years through the writers' balloting. Allen should make it when the next veterans' committee meets in December. Flood is a candidate for an era committee, but his consideration hasn't been as strong as it should be. Edmonds is a lot like Rolen, except the analytics that are favoring Rolen weren't in vogue when Edmonds first came onto the ballot and he was knocked off after one election. He has to wait through the entire 10-year cycle of writers' balloting before he falls into the purview of era committees. Hernandez has received and will continue to receive consideration from his particular era committee and he seems to be getting closer to making one of those committees' ballots.