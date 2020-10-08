Halloween at Faust Historic Village

Wander through the candlelit historic village at Faust Park, created from buildings brought there from all over St. Louis County, while you listen to storytellers and warm up at the campfire. No hayrides will be offered this year due to health restrictions, and masks are required.
When 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 9-10 • Where Faust Historic Village at Faust Park, 15185 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield • How much $5, free for ages 3 and under • More info 314-615-8328
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.