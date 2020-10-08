 Skip to main content
Halloween at Faust Historic Village
Wander through the candlelit historic village at Faust Park, created from buildings brought there from all over St. Louis County, while you listen to storytellers and warm up at the campfire. No hayrides will be offered this year due to health restrictions, and masks are required.

When 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 9-10 • Where Faust Historic Village at Faust Park, 15185 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield • How much $5, free for ages 3 and under • More info 314-615-8328

