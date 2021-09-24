When Sept. 30-Oct. 31; various entry times, Thursday-Sunday • Where Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road • How much $44 per car; reservations required • More info grantsfarm.com

Grant’s Farm brings back its popular Halloween drive-thru experience, which debuted last year and quickly sold out. At Halloween at the Farm, your brood remains in the car while rolling past spooky scenes. Upgrade your experience with a Tricks ’n’ Treats or Spooktacular package, which include drinks, snacks and other treats. By Valerie Schremp Hahn