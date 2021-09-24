 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Halloween at the Farm
0 comments

Halloween at the Farm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Grant's Farm Halloween Drive-Thru Experience

Cars pass through Halloween at the Farm on Oct. 2, 2020, at Grant's Farm.

When Sept. 30-Oct. 31; various entry times, Thursday-Sunday • Where Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road • How much $44 per car; reservations required • More info grantsfarm.com

Grant’s Farm brings back its popular Halloween drive-thru experience, which debuted last year and quickly sold out. At Halloween at the Farm, your brood remains in the car while rolling past spooky scenes. Upgrade your experience with a Tricks ’n’ Treats or Spooktacular package, which include drinks, snacks and other treats. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News