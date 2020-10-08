 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Halloween at the Farm
0 comments

Halloween at the Farm

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Grant's Farm Halloween Drive-Thru Experience

Cars pass through Halloween at the Farm on Oct. 2, 2020, at Grant's Farm.

For the first time since the park’s opening in 1954, Grant’s Farm visitors can drive through the deer park, which has been decorated with spooky scenes that will be creepily lit for the occasion. Guests will also drive through the Tiergarten, which will be decorated like a medieval castle featuring some of the farm’s animals.

When Various times Thursday-Sunday nights, through Oct. 31 • Where Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road • How much Sold out; waitlist available • More info grantsfarm.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports