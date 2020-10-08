Halloween at the Farm

For the first time since the park’s opening in 1954, Grant’s Farm visitors can drive through the deer park, which has been decorated with spooky scenes that will be creepily lit for the occasion. Guests will also drive through the Tiergarten, which will be decorated like a medieval castle featuring some of the farm’s animals.
When Various times Thursday-Sunday nights, through Oct. 31 • Where Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road • How much Sold out; waitlist available • More info grantsfarm.com
