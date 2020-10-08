The Halloween Boo-nanza at North County Recreation Complex is a night of free family fun that includes hayrides, craft, games, a bonfire and a scavenger hunt, where the first 10 finishers will win a prize.
When 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 • Where North County Recreation Complex, 2577 Redman Road • How much Free, registration required • More info 314-615-8840; stlouisco.com
