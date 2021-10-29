 Skip to main content
Halloween scares and more
It's Halloween weekend, of course, which means parties, parades and a last chance to check out a haunted house. But there's plenty more in store: tributes to Michael Jackson and Prince, concerts by Ricky Skaggs, Ludo and Joe Bonamassa, and a huge T. rex exhibition at the St. Louis Science Center. Find details on those events and more in our Best Bets

And at a time when independent bookstores seem to be making a surprising comeback, two new locations centered on comics opened during the pandemic. Book editor Jane Henderson checks in with Betty's Books and Apotheosis Comics & Lounge.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

