Hallowfest at Six Flags

HALLOWFEST actors perform for a crowd Oct. 4, 2020, at Six Flags St. Louis.

This scaled-back version of Six Flags St. Louis’ annual Fright Fest is reimagined for socially distanced yet still-scary fun, with all the haunted trails and scare zones operating outside. Take pictures with freaks throughout the park, and watch for them to dance at the 13th minute of every hour. Kids (11 and under) can snag individually wrapped treats at the Trick-or-Treat Trail and Simply Spectacular Storytelling.

When 2-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Nov. 3 • Where Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka • How much $29.99 and up; reservations required • More info sixflags.com

