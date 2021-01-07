 Skip to main content
Halsey
Halsey

Spain European MTV Awards 2019 Show

Halsey performs in 2019 at the European MTV Awards in Seville, Spain.

When 7 p.m. July 24 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $40-$145 • More info livenation.com

In the male-dominated world of A-list concert headliners, it’s always great when a new female artist joins the fray. We know from Halsey’s videos and awards show performances that she’s more than ready for the big stage. Her “Manic World Tour” was to visit Hollywood Casino Amphitheater last July and is rescheduled for July 2021. Her latest album is “Manic.” KCJ

