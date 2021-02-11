Hands-On Heritage: Making Maple Syrup

When 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 13 • Where Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F, Defiance • How much Free • More info 636-798-2005; stccparks.org
Join the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation staff at the Historic Daniel Boone Home to learn and watch how to turn gallons of raw sap tapped from park trees into sweet maple syrup. Ask questions and enjoy packaged samples of hot maple syrup and cornbread. In addition to learning about the old-fashioned process, learn modern-day methods from the staff at Vieth Valley Farms in Marthasville; syrup will be available for purchase. By Valerie Schremp Hahn