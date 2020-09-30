Hangar Kitchen + Bar now occupies the Rock Hill space vacated this year by the Slider House. The menu posted online ranges from sushi rolls (a Spicy Ahi Roll and Crab Rangoon Roll among them) to tacos (pork belly, short rib, tempura cod).
Other dishes include steak frites, carne-asada fries, and lobster mac and cheese. Reservations are recommended for dine-in service.
(Hangar’s owners did not respond to requests for comment.)
Where 9528 Manchester Road, Rock Hill • More info 314-473-1221; hangarkitchenandbarstl.com • Menu Eclectic contemporary fare • Current services Dine-in; patio dining; takeout • Hours 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 4-10 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday)
