St. Louis Classical Guitar presents a concert in celebration of the life of John Clayton, longtime host and producer of Classic 107.3 FM’s “Inside Classical Guitar” program. The concert features the Hanser-McClellan Guitar Duo performing a selection of tunes curated by Clayton before his death July 5, including music from Celso Machado, Johann Kaspar Mertz, Domenico Scarlatti and Paulo Bellinati. Also on the program is the world premiere of Jorge Morel’s “Aquarelle Latino,” the performance of which will include members of the Webster University Orchestra. A livestream of the event is also available. By Daniel Durchholz