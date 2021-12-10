 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hanser-McClellan Guitar Duo
0 comments

Hanser-McClellan Guitar Duo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 • Where Community Music School of Webster University, 535 Garden Avenue, Webster Groves • How much $20-$30 • More info stlclassicalguitar.org

St. Louis Classical Guitar presents a concert in celebration of the life of John Clayton, longtime host and producer of Classic 107.3 FM’s “Inside Classical Guitar” program. The concert features the Hanser-McClellan Guitar Duo performing a selection of tunes curated by Clayton before his death July 5, including music from Celso Machado, Johann Kaspar Mertz, Domenico Scarlatti and Paulo Bellinati. Also on the program is the world premiere of Jorge Morel’s “Aquarelle Latino,” the performance of which will include members of the Webster University Orchestra. A livestream of the event is also available. By Daniel Durchholz

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News