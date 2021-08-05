Happy 200th birthday, Missouri!

You may have heard a thing or two about Missouri's upcoming bicentennial. That's 200 years since we became the nation's 24th state. Surely some prince somewhere suggested we party like it's 1821. In this week's Go! magazine, Valerie Schremp Hahn tells us how Missouri’s statehood had its roots in St. Louis, then at the state Capitol in St. Charles. And then she lets us in on all the upcoming celebrations — from ice cream socials to art shows.