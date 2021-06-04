Happy 50th, Six Flags St. Louis!

This weekend, Six Flags St. Louis celebrates the big 5-0. The Eureka theme park opened June 5, 1971, on land that had been a wheat field. Celebrations this season will include fireworks, an after-hours anniversary bash, a marriage vow renewal ceremony, movie nights, costumed characters and re-creations of some original employee uniforms.

It's a big night for live theater: St. Louis Shakespeare Festival opens its production of "King Lear" starring André De Shields in Forest Park, and the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis opens "Mlima's Tale" in COCA's new Berges theater.

And if you're looking for a good book, check out what our bookworm Norma Klingsick read last month for her three book clubs.

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor