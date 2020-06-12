Happy news we almost forgot to look forward to

The pregnant elephant at the St. Louis Zoo
Where 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • More info stlzoo.org/ranisjourney
We get it — you’re distracted. There’s just a bit happening in the world right now. You probably forgot to mark your calendar for the big St. Louis Zoo event of the summer: the impending birth of elephant Rani’s calf. It’s a big deal, and we mean big: Newborn elephants can weigh 250 to 350 pounds. And the mothers can be pregnant for 22 months, so you can bet Rani hasn’t forgotten. She was pretty far along when the zoo announced her pregnancy in October. Keepers say she’s doing great and is still due for a summer birth. The last elephant born at the zoo was Priya, in April 2013. And with the zoo reopening Saturday, we’re overdue for some animal adoration. VSH
