When 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 8 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $24-$104; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

The internationally famous Harlem Globetrotters dribble and dunk their way into St. Louis on their “Spread Game Tour,” which introduces new fan experiences such as court passes, meet-and-greets with players and a chance to play in the #SQUADZONE. By Valerie Schremp Hahn