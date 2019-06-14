Menomonee Falls, Wis., and York, Pa.; Free (in-depth “Steel Toe” tours are $38); harley-davidson.com
There is no need to wear a leather jacket with a Harley logo, or even own a motorcycle, to appreciate the different stages in the assembly of this iconic American product. As promotional material explains, visitors get to see “the legend in the making,” and “passion forged in steel.”
Two different plants offer factory floor tours. The facility in York, Pa., produces motorcycles and various parts, while the Menomonee Falls, Wis., plant produces engines and transmissions for the final assembly plant in York.