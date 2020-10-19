HARRISON BADER

The good news is that he hit well against left-handed pitchers (.360) and posted career highs in on-base (.336) and slugging (.443) percentage. Bader’s OPS jumped from .680 to .779 as he finished with a power surge. His hair was spectacular as always. But he struck out 40 times in 106 at bats overall, went 4-for-22 with runners in scoring position, and even suffered some slippage with his fielding metrics. Bader finished his campaign by going 1-for-9 in the playoffs and leaving a giant question mark in center field.
GRADE: C-minus
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!