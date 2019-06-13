When 7 p.m. Friday • Where The Daiquiri Bar at the Laugh Lounge, 11208 West Florissant Avenue, Florissant • How much $15 • More info thelaughlounge.com
Kevin Hart may be the biggest comedian in the universe right now, but he still keeps an ear to the street. In Comedy Central's “Hart of the City,” he travels the country to discover budding comedy stars. The episode filmed a year ago in St. Louis airs Saturday, with a viewing party at the Laugh Lounge. Featured on the broadcast are Princeton Dew, Tahir Moore, Vincent Bryant and host Maurice G. By Kevin C. Johnson