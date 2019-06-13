Subscribe for 99¢
Kevin Hart

In this April 4, 2019 file photo, Kevin Hart, recipient of the CinemaCon international star of the year award, poses at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

When 7 p.m. Friday • Where The Daiquiri Bar at the Laugh Lounge, 11208 West Florissant Avenue, Florissant • How much $15 • More info thelaughlounge.com

Kevin Hart may be the biggest comedian in the universe right now, but he still keeps an ear to the street. In Comedy Central's “Hart of the City,” he travels the country to discover budding comedy stars. The episode filmed a year ago in St. Louis airs Saturday, with a viewing party at the Laugh Lounge. Featured on the broadcast are Princeton Dew, Tahir Moore, Vincent Bryant and host Maurice G. By Kevin C. Johnson